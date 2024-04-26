National Bank Financial Comments on Maple Leaf Foods Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report issued on Sunday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

MFI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 target price on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.50.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

MFI stock opened at C$23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$31.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

