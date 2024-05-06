QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 2.1% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.82. 1,499,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,080,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QS

QuantumScape Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,661 shares of company stock valued at $785,018. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 44,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.