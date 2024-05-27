United Services Automobile Association Buys 46,096 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $117.25. 2,851,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.