United Services Automobile Association Has $27.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,622. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

