United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 235.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

