Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,330,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 188,955 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

