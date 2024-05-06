ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $312,176.73 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $312,176.73 and approximately $1.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,365.78 or 1.00063422 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012824 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000315 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

