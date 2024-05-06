Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.660 EPS.
Dolby Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.99. 543,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,524. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dolby Laboratories
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.