Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.19 and last traded at $73.34. Approximately 5,854,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,423,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 178.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

