Landstar System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

LSTR stock opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.48.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

