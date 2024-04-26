Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.89 to $7.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 629,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,345. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

