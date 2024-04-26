Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $705.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.67. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

