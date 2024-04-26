Channing Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 2.4% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,444. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

