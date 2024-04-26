Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.57.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG opened at C$8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.54. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$462.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Centerra Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 110,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total value of C$766,955.67. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.85%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

