Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE:XHR opened at $14.97 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.64%.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

