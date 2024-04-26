Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $92.09. 337,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

