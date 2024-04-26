Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bowlero from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $12,217,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter worth $3,145,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowlero Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BOWL opened at $11.54 on Friday. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $305.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

