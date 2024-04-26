Comparing Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Lakeland Financial 23.85% 14.89% 1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Lakeland Financial $393.12 million 3.97 $93.77 million $3.65 16.48

Volatility & Risk

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial.

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lakeland Financial pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Lakeland Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, construction, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other commercial and consumer loans. The company also provides retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and mobile business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

