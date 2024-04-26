Canadian Natural Resources Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$105.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$112.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.60, for a total value of C$106,344.80. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 13,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.66, for a total value of C$1,318,349.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,237 shares of company stock valued at $32,470,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.