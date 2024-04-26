Bank of New Hampshire Sells 7,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.26. 3,935,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,351,402. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

