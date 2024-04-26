Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI opened at C$20.67 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$19.36 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.79.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

