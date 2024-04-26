Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%.
TELUS Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of T opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.39. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$21.12 and a 1 year high of C$28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
TELUS Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.62%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
