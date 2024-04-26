Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
