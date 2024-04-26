Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $11.12 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.