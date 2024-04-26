Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,500 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 1,472,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,695.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.