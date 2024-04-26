Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

