American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Update

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Rebel

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Price Performance

AREB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $6.49.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

