Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,431 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.