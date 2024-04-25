Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.9 %

DECK stock opened at $835.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $884.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $743.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.