Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Winpak Trading Down 0.7 %

WPK stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.09. 112,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,379. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.44. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$36.95 and a 12-month high of C$46.74.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$375.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.56 million. Winpak had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winpak will post 3.1780822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPK. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winpak from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

