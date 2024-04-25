VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
USVM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 3,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,398. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $80.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
