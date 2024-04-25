Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

