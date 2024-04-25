Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.63.

TSU stock opened at C$43.04 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.05 and a 12 month high of C$44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 286.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7177792 EPS for the current year.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

