Streakk 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,744.53 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $190,808.14 and approximately $21,744.53 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.02001443 USD and is down -4.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $20,231.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

