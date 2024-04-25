T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 678,865,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,369,988,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,995,889 shares of company stock worth $972,451,611. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $164.18 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

