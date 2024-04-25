StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 50.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 394,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 139.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43,431 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao engages in the operation of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It sells food products, including non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, bread, cold cuts, and dairy products; and non-food products, such as cleaning supplies, disposable products, personal care products, and pet supplies under its private label and third-party brands.

