Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.