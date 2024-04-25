Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 82.8%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,329. Volt Carbon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.