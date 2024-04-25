Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$12.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$11.07 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. Analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold a total of 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

