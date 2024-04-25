Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 319.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after purchasing an additional 731,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,188,000 after buying an additional 429,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after buying an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,397. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.