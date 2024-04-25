Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 777,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 10.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

POOL traded down $7.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.00. 1,051,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,821. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.49 and a 200 day moving average of $373.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

