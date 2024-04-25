Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PHVS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

PHVS stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,440,000. venBio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,919,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 654,832 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,994,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

