Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,596 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Moderna by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

Moderna Stock Up 0.9 %

MRNA stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

