Simmons First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
Simmons First National Stock Down 3.1 %
SFNC stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC
About Simmons First National
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- About the Markup Calculator
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.