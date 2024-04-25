Simmons First National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Stock Down 3.1 %

SFNC stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.