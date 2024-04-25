Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14,134.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,127,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,123,000 after purchasing an additional 297,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after purchasing an additional 247,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.41. 537,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,237. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.