Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $345,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,255,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,388. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

