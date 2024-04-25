Larson Financial Group LLC Has $135,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 109.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,235.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,565.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,272.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,174.53.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

