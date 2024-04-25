Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Sells $11,848.20 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $11,848.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $12,183.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $11,879.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $11,204.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $890,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.