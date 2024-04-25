JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 11,187 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,765. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.