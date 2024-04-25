Jennison Associates LLC Has $34.08 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.47% of Boot Barn worth $34,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 539,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,456 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boot Barn news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Boot Barn Trading Up 0.6 %

BOOT opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.19. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $109.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

