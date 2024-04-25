ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Increases Dividend to $0.76 Per Share

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.7646 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This is a positive change from ABN AMRO Bank’s previous dividend of $0.53.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $17.06 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.
About ABN AMRO Bank
